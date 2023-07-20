Washington Man Diagnosed With Dangerous Fungus, First Case In The State

A Washington man was recently diagnosed with a drug-resistant fungus that can cause serious infections and even lead to death.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced Tuesday (July 18) that the patient, who's from Pierce County, was colonized with Candida auris (C. auris). Colonization means a person has the fungus somewhere on their body but doesn't have an infection," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains.

Officials said it's a type of yeast that can cause severe infections in wounds and blood. Over 1 in 3 patients with C. auris die.

According to the release, the man tested positive at Kindred Hospital Seattle–First Hill. Before his diagnosis, he was a patient at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma for 6 weeks. The health department also revealed he suffers from "multiple comorbidities and has not recently traveled out of state."

While C. auris can spread to other people, the risk to healthy people is extremely low. CDC says people are at more risk if they have existing medical problems, weakened immune systems, experience frequent hospital stays, live in nursing homes, or have a central venous catheter or other lines and tubes entering their body.

"We are working with [Washington State] DOH, Public Health Seattle-King County, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, and Kindred Hospitals to investigate," officials wrote in the release. "We will provide testing for other patients who may have been exposed. This patient will remain isolated while he continues to receive care."

CDC says the fungus was first identified in Japan back in 2009 and has spread to other countries since then. The agency has reported 5,654 cases of C. auris across the United States between 2013 and 2022.