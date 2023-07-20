WATCH: Great White Shark Bites At GoPro Camera Attached To Swimmer's Head

By Bill Galluccio

July 20, 2023

Great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias) with mouth open
Photo: Caroline Warren / Photodisc / Getty Images

Mark Graham had an up-close-and-personal encounter with a great white shark while diving in South Africa. Graham was swimming in Klein Brak, Mossel Bay, with his GoPro camera attached to his head when he spotted the shark circling his boat.

As he was swimming, the massive shark slowly approached him and went straight for his camera. After lightly nipping at the camera, the shark calmly swam away.

Graham told Media Drum World that the GoPro camera emits electrical frequencies, which can be detected by sharks.

"Their electro receptors can pick up the GoPro, so they get super curious and come in close to investigate," said Graham via the New York Post.

Graham said he wasn't scared as the shark's teeth were just inches from his face.

"It was an incredibly gentle interaction from the shark," Graham said. "It was just trying to figure out what the strange electrical thingy in the water was."

He shared the heart-stopping footage on Instagram.

"Great White Investigates the GoPro And The Cage #greatwhiteshark #greatwhitesharks #sharks #sharkdiving @gopro"

