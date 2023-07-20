Wisconsin City Named The Most Stressed In The State

Life can be pretty stressful, from struggles to find a job or an affordable home to paying off student loans and credit card debt on a stagnant wage. However, the people in living some cities around the country are more stressed out than others.

Zippia compiled a list of the most stressed city in each state, ranking the cities based on data from the U.S. Census American Community Service 2013-2017 and BLS for the following criteria: unemployment, hours worked, commute times, income-to-home-price ratio, and percent of uninsured population.

So which city in the Badger State stresses more than any other? While you may think that a bigger city like Milwaukee or Madison would be high up on the "stressed out" meter, Whitewater is actually the most stressed out city in all of Wisconsin, according to the report. Whitewater averaged a 45-hour work week with a 14-minute commute while the city had a 4.17% income-to-home-price ratio.

These are the Top 10 most stressed cities in the U.S.:

Mead Valley, California Asbury Park, New Jersey Lantana, Florida San Luis, Arizona Nacogdoches, Texas Port Chester, New York Marumsco, Virginia Monroe, North Carolina Savannah, Georgia Gardere, Louisiana

Check out the full report at Zippia to see which cities are the most stressed out in the country.