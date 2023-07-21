A$AP Rocky Shares New Song & Reveals Details About Upcoming Album

In the minute-long clip dubbed "Iconic Sound," we can see Rocky working on the song while using his all-new Beats Studio Pro headphones. Rihanna makes a vocal cameo when she asks Rocky to go down to the store to grab diapers for their son RZA. The A$AP Mob boss treks to the AWGE bodega while a slew of lookalikes run after him.



During his journey, Rocky passes by plenty of easter eggs like nods to his Testing album visuals and the “Don’t Be Dumb” Hotel, which is a nod to the title of his upcoming album. Rocky eventually reaches the store and cops some AWGEY’s Diapers with his son RZA's face on the package. That's when the real riot begins. The video concludes with Rocky escaping the mob and enjoying his new song at home before Riri returns.



“Babe! You gotta go back,” Rihanna yells. “These are the wrong size!”



Rocky's new song is set to appear on his upcoming album Don't Be Dumb. Listen to the entire track below.

