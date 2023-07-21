Candy Lovers Shocked To Learn What's Really Inside Of KitKat Bars

There are so many different types of candy out there, but according to Statista, KitKat bars are one of America's favorites. Candy lovers can't get enough of that sweet chocolate covering a delicious crisp wafer. But have you ever thought about what is really inside of the tasty treat? On the wrapper, it clearly states it is "crisp wafers," but that isn't the whole truth.

On the BBC documentary series Inside The Factory, an employee at the Nestlé factory where the candy is made explained how they remove damaged bars off the conveyor belt and put them in a bucket. Those pieces are then put inside of future KitKat bars. She stated, "They all go into rework, where they're used for the fillings for the wafers. We're picking off ones which are not of a good standard."

YouTuber Zack D. Films made a short about the process. In it, he describes how those broken pieces get crushed up and sugar is added to them, then they are used to fill new bars.