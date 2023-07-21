Candy Lovers Shocked To Learn What's Really Inside Of KitKat Bars

By Dave Basner

July 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

There are so many different types of candy out there, but according to Statista, KitKat bars are one of America's favorites. Candy lovers can't get enough of that sweet chocolate covering a delicious crisp wafer. But have you ever thought about what is really inside of the tasty treat? On the wrapper, it clearly states it is "crisp wafers," but that isn't the whole truth.

On the BBC documentary series Inside The Factory, an employee at the Nestlé factory where the candy is made explained how they remove damaged bars off the conveyor belt and put them in a bucket. Those pieces are then put inside of future KitKat bars. She stated, "They all go into rework, where they're used for the fillings for the wafers. We're picking off ones which are not of a good standard."

YouTuber Zack D. Films made a short about the process. In it, he describes how those broken pieces get crushed up and sugar is added to them, then they are used to fill new bars.

Commenters were blown away, writing things like, "They took recycling to the next level," and, "More KitKat in my KitKat, I see this as an absolute win." Some got profound, questioning, "If they use crushed-up KitKats to make KitKats then how did they make the KitKats before they got crushed? Mind blown." Another stated, "KitKat within KitKat, KitKat-ception." One other summed it up calling it "the tastiest paradox."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.