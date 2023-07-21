Family-Owned Restaurant Named Florida's Best Chinese Spot

There's so much to look forward to when dining at a Chinese restaurant. Each joint can either offer common dishes like lo mein, dim sum, or roasted duck or add their own spin on classic faves. Americans love Chinese food so much, it was the most Googled cuisine in the U.S. last year, according to Quality Assurance & Food Safety. Researchers found an average of over 3.3 million searches per month for Chinese food.

With Chinese cuisine being so popular in America, LoveFood scoured the country and picked out every state's best Chinese restaurants, "from sleek modern spots to family-run favorites."

Zom Hee was named Florida's top Chinese restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"Family-run restaurant Zom Hee has been a fixture in Seminole since 1985 and is regularly described as Florida’s best, with everything on the menu more than living up to expectations. The huge dining room has a warm, welcoming ambiance that, together with delicious and generously portioned dishes like pork lo mein and crunchy noodles, makes this a reliably good option."