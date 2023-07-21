Florida City Named The Most Stressed In The State

You're bound to encounter some issues when you travel somewhere. No destination is perfect, but some might leave you with more headaches than you bargained for. These problems could be related to safety, finances, job security, housing, commute, crime, and other troubles. It gets even more annoying when relief or solutions aren't easy to come by.

Whether you plan on moving or happen to be passing through, it's good to know what you're getting into before you go there. That's why Zippia revealed the most stressed city in every state. The website states, "To determine which cities were the most stressed we looked into the average number of hours worked each week, how long the average commute was, and determined the income-to-home price ratio."

According to the study, Florida's most stressed city is Lantana! Located in Palm Beach County, over 12,000 people call this town home. It has an overall B rating on Niche, as well.

Researchers also ranked Lantana among the top most stressed cities. Here's why:

"Now, you wouldn’t think that someplace so close to the beach would be stressful but alas here we are. The third-most stressed city is Lantana, Florida. Of course, when you take a look at the average workweek and commute, it makes sense. The people who live there work an average of 42 hours each week. If that wasn’t bad enough, the average commute is a whopping 27 minutes!"

These are the Top 10 most stressed cities in America:

Mead Valley, California Asbury Park, New Jersey Lantana, Florida San Luis, Arizona Nacogdoches, Texas Port Chester, New York Marumsco, Virginia Monroe, North Carolina Savannah, Georgia Gardere, Lousiana

Check out the full report on zippia.com.