Georgia Town Named One Of The Best Resort Towns In America

When life gets hectic, you may be looking for a way to escape to a spot far away from your struggles where you can breathe in the open air, take in a beautiful beach sunset or spend some time in nature. Fortunately there are plenty of places around the country that can be the perfect backdrop to your vacation from reality.

Culture Trip searched around the country for the best resort towns promising a fun and relaxing stay to unwind from your everyday life. In a list filled with idyllic destinations in places like Aspen, Palm Springs and Key West, one spot in Georgia managed to grab a spot among the best.

According to the list, Little St. Simons Island is one of the best resort towns you can visit because of its limited space that only allows around 30 people at a time. This isolated spot is a nature lover's dream with 11,000 acres of wilderness. Learn more about the island at its website.

This is what the site had to say:

"If you're really looking to get away from it all, Little St. Simons Island can help you do that. Located off the coast of Georgia, the remote island has just one lodge, which hosts a maximum of 32 guests at a time. Only serious nature enthusiasts need inquire."

Check out the full list at theculturetrip.com to see more of the best resort towns in the country.