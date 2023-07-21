Irate Passenger Forces Plane To Return To Gate Because He Forgot His Bag

An irate passenger on a flight from Chiang Mai International Airport in Chiang Mai, Thailand, to Bangkok, was detained by security after causing a disturbance because he forgot his bag at the terminal.

The man demanded that the pilot turn the plane around and return to the gate so he could get his bag, which contained money and other valuables. The flight crew tried to calm the man down, but he refused to take his seat.

"If you still feel like this, we have to move you off the flight, so do you want to go? Or do you want to wait until Bangkok?" a member of the flight crew can be heard asking the man in a video posted on TikTok.

"Yes, yes, I want to go now, ask the captain," the man said.

Despite being next in line to take off, the plane returned to the gate, and the man was taken off by security.

Another passenger said that the flight was already delayed by 45 minutes, and the man didn't care that he was inconveniencing all of the other people on the flight.

"He was complaining that his bag with money and important things inside was still at the airport," the passenger said, according to Fox News. "He wanted to collect it. It was very disruptive, and they didn't care they were making other people late."

It is unknown if the man was arrested or charged for his actions.