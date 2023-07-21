Jay Rock, Latto & Anderson .Paak Channel Trina For New Summer Banger

"Couldn’t just give y’all the record and then bounce," Jay rock said about the video in his latest Instagram post. "Dropping the music video on Friday 7/21. Big Shout out to my team, @anderson._paak @latto777 for making this happen!!"

"Too Fast (Pull Over)" is Jay Rock's second single of the year. Last month, the Los Angeles native served up his first single in five years "Eastside" featuring Kal Banx. The song is set to appear on Jay Rock's fourth studio album, which will serve the follow-up to his 2018 LP Redemption. Speaking on the album, Rock told Real 92.3's Bootleg Kev why it's taken so long for him to drop a new record.



"It's just about making good quality music," Rock said. "I'm trying to do an album like my last one where you ain't gotta skip s**t."



Watch the video for Jay Rock's new collaboration with Latto and Anderson .Paak below.