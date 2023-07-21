Jay Rock, Latto & Anderson .Paak Channel Trina For New Summer Banger
By Tony M. Centeno
July 21, 2023
Jay Rock is back with a bouncy track that's built to withstand the grueling heat of the summer.
On Friday, July 21, the TDE rapper delivered his latest single "Too Fast (Pull Over)" featuring Latto and Anderson .Paak. The song begins with the sounds of a big band from the islands before the beat drops. The Silk Sonic singer steps up first with a slick verse before he holds down the chorus, which appears to be a homage to Trina's 2000 hit "Pull Over." Jay Rock comes through with his speedy verse before Big Latto hits the mic. The eye-popping music video truly brings the record to life.
"Couldn’t just give y’all the record and then bounce," Jay rock said about the video in his latest Instagram post. "Dropping the music video on Friday 7/21. Big Shout out to my team, @anderson._paak @latto777 for making this happen!!"
"Too Fast (Pull Over)" is Jay Rock's second single of the year. Last month, the Los Angeles native served up his first single in five years "Eastside" featuring Kal Banx. The song is set to appear on Jay Rock's fourth studio album, which will serve the follow-up to his 2018 LP Redemption. Speaking on the album, Rock told Real 92.3's Bootleg Kev why it's taken so long for him to drop a new record.
"It's just about making good quality music," Rock said. "I'm trying to do an album like my last one where you ain't gotta skip s**t."
Watch the video for Jay Rock's new collaboration with Latto and Anderson .Paak below.