Legendary Vocalist Tony Bennett Dead At 96

Legendary vocalist Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease, his publicist, Sylvia Weiner, confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News.

Bennett, best known for his signature 1962 hit 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco,' had a career spanning eight decades an continued to perform through 2021, despite his diagnosis. An official cause of death wasn't immediately disclosed as of Friday (July 21).

Bennett, who was credited by fellow legendary crooner Frank Sinatra as the greatest popular singer in the world, first signed with Columbia Records in 1950, recording hits such as 'Rags to Riches' and 'Because of You,' prior to releasing 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco' as a B-side in 1962, which launched him to the top of the pop and jazz genres and earned him his first of 18 Grammy Awards won during his lengthy career.

