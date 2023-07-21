'Lion' On The Loose Is Actually Another Animal

An animal on the loose in Germany initially suspected to be a lioness is actually a wild boar, authorities confirmed on Friday (July 21) via CBS News.

Authorities said they received calls and a video regarding a wild animal at around midnight on Wednesday (July 19), which led to a search involving at least 30 deployed police cars and veterinarians in the south-western outskirts of the city. A video shared on Twitter, which is suspected to be real, showed what appeared to be a lioness in a heavily forested area in the German municipality of Kleinmachnow, however, was later determined to actually be a wild boar.

"We will return to the usual vigilant program and we think there is no acute danger for Kleinmachnow or for the south of Berlin," said Kleinmachnow Mayor Michael Grubert, adding that police would be able to revamp their search if the situation escalated.