Mother, 3 Kids Found Dead After Hours-Long Standoff With Police

By Bill Galluccio

July 21, 2023

Police line. Warning yellow tape, text do not cross, dark blur room background. 3d illustration
Photo: Rawf8 / iStock / Getty Images

mother and her three children are dead after an hours-long standoff in what authorities in Oklahoma believe is a murder-suicide. The incident started when an officer with the Verdigris police department saw fireworks being shot off from inside a garage.

When the officer went to investigate, he found a woman and two children locked in the garage. The woman told the officer that she had taken another child to the home for a supervised visit. When she arrived, an armed woman took her hostage, locking her in the garage with two other children.

The officer was able to rescue the woman before calling for backup. Officers from several agencies arrived, including a SWAT team, and surrounded the house. Negotiators spent three hours trying to make contact with the woman inside the house but received no response.

When officers entered the home, they found the woman and her three children dead with gunshot wounds. Officials have not identified the victims but said the three children are believed to be between several months and 11 years old.

No information about a possible motive has been released.

