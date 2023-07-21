Over 300,000 Cupkin Children's Cups Recalled Due To High Levels Of Lead

Over 300,000 Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children's Cups have been recalled because they contain high levels of lead. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves eight-ounce and 12-ounce cups that were sold in pairs.

The cups were manufactured by Washington-based company Soojimus.

"Both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 12 different color combinations, including a matching straw: blue and green, pink and purple, blue and gray, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and peach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle, and cobalt and mint," the CPSC said in the recall notice.

The cups were sold online at Cupkin.com and on Amazon from January 2018 through March 2023.

Consumers are advised to stop using the cups immediately and contact Soojimus for a full refund by calling 888-721-0096 or visiting cupkin.com/pages/recall-refund.

Lead is toxic and can cause adverse health effects if ingested by young children.