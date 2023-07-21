Over 300,000 Cupkin Children's Cups Recalled Due To High Levels Of Lead

By Bill Galluccio

July 21, 2023

CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups
Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Over 300,000 Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children's Cups have been recalled because they contain high levels of lead. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves eight-ounce and 12-ounce cups that were sold in pairs.

The cups were manufactured by Washington-based company Soojimus.

"Both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 12 different color combinations, including a matching straw: blue and green, pink and purple, blue and gray, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and peach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle, and cobalt and mint," the CPSC said in the recall notice.

The cups were sold online at Cupkin.com and on Amazon from January 2018 through March 2023.

Consumers are advised to stop using the cups immediately and contact Soojimus for a full refund by calling 888-721-0096 or visiting cupkin.com/pages/recall-refund.

Lead is toxic and can cause adverse health effects if ingested by young children.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.