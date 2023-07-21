Pennsylvania Restaurant Has The Best View In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

July 21, 2023

Vrelo Bune, source of the Buna river, in Blagaj
Photo: iStockphoto

What's better than a delicious dinner? A delicious dinner with a view! Multiple Pennsylvania restaurants are known for providing patrons with stunning views, but one in particular has the best view around.

According to a list compiled by Hawaiian Islands, the restaurant with the best view in Pennsylvania is Monterey Bay Fish Grotto located in Pittsburgh.

Here's what Hawaiian Islands had to say about compiling the data to discover the restaurant with the best view in each state:

"We searched the phrase “beautiful view” on TripAdvisor to collate a list of restaurants in 126 countries and every U.S. state that featured that phrase in their respective reviews. Restaurants with the highest number of mentions of the phrase “beautiful view” were determined to be the restaurants with the most beautiful views. Where more than one restaurant had the same number of “beautiful view” mentions, preference was given to the restaurant with the higher average rating or the higher number of reviews. Restaurants with fewer than 10 mentions of “beautiful view” or with fewer than 100 reviews were excluded from the country rankings but were included in the U.S. state ranking. Our data was collected in March 2022."

For a continued list of restaurants with the best views across the country visit hawaiianislands.com.

