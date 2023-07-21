Many people are looking for more in their dining experience than just good food. Some tend to gravitate toward rooftop bars that offer a breathtaking view of lights shining along a city skyline breaking through the dark of night or restaurants with stunning views of a sunset along the beach or grand snow-capped mountains standing tall in the background.

Hawaiian Islands knows how a gorgeous view can take a good meal and make it a great experience so it found the restaurant in each state that offers the most beautiful view. The site even found the restaurants with the most beautiful world, deciding that one spot on the Hawaiian island of Maui took the very top spot.

According to the site, the Tennessee restaurant with the best view in the state is The Old Mill Restaurant. Located near Gatlinburg, visitors to The Old Mill Restaurant will not only get to sample delicious country cooking inside a unique restaurant with a centuries-old gristmill, but they'll get great views of the looming Smoky Mountains in the distance. The Old Mill Restaurant is located at 164 Old Mill Avenue in Pigeon Forge.