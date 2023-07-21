These Are The Luckiest Mega Millions Numbers Of 2023 So Far

The next Mega Millions jackpot drawing is tonight, and while the win is up to chance, there is a way to make an educated guess based on previous winning numbers. According to MLive, the current jackpot is the fifth largest in Mega Millions history and one lucky winner could receive a whopping $720 million. To win the money, you must purchase a ticket and guess the six numbers that you think will match the winning numbers. Five of those are white balls with numbers ranging from 1 to 70, and the sixth is a gold ball with numbers ranging from 1 to 25. The individual who guesses all six numbers correctly wins.

Simple, right? Well, not really.

MLive mentioned that there have been a total of 59 Mega Millions drawings so far this year with a handful of numbers that stand out as the top picks. The number 29 has been drawn nine times, making it the most drawn white ball number since the beginning of the year. 46 has been drawn eight separate times, and 3, 15, and 41 have all been drawn 7 times. For the gold ball, the number 4 has been drawn five times and numbers 9,19, and 21 have all been drawn four times.

Number 56 for the white balls and numbers 6,8,10, and 16 for the gold ball have not been drawn a single time this year so far. If a ticket does not win tonight, the prize fund will increase and the next drawing will take place on Tuesday, July 25th.