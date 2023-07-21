This Restaurant Was Named Colorado's Best Chinese Spot

There's so much to look forward to when dining at a Chinese restaurant. Each joint can either offer common dishes like lo mein, dim sum, or roasted duck or add their own spin on classic faves. Americans love Chinese food so much, it was the most Googled cuisine in the U.S. last year, according to Quality Assurance & Food Safety. Researchers found an average of over 3.3 million searches per month for Chinese food.

With Chinese cuisine being so popular in America, LoveFood scoured the country and picked out every state's best Chinese restaurants, "from sleek modern spots to family-run favorites."

Flower Pepper Restaurant was named Colorado's top Chinese restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"The dining experience at this cozy restaurant has been compared to eating in someone’s kitchen – assuming that someone happens to be a master of Chinese cuisine. Flower Pepper is said to serve some of the best Sichuan food in the States. Dishes include spicy dan dan noodles, pork belly stew over rice, and soup dumplings, as well as more interesting options such as Tiger Food – a zingy combination of shredded cucumber with jalapeño and cilantro – and tofu stewed in a spicy, umami-rich broth."