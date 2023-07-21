Trump Classified Documents Case Trial Date Set

The classified documents case against former President Donald Trump is set to begin in mid-May 2024, CNN reported on Friday (July 21).

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ordered that jury selection would take place at the federal courthouse in Ft. Pierce, Florida, on May 14 and the two-week trial period would start on May 20. The announced timeline would coincide with Trump's campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination with several crucial GOP primaries on the horizon.

Trump and his legal team could, therefore, request for the trial to be postponed until after the general election in November 2024. Judge Cannon's announced trial date is several months after the period requested by special counsel Jack Smith, who aimed for the trial to begin on December 11.

Trump faces 37 counts of allegations that he retained national defense information, conspired to obstruct justice and made false statements, which he has already pleaded not guilty to. The 77-year-old also pleaded not guilty to a prior criminal trial scheduled to start in March 2024 in which he faces 34 felony counts on felony business charges in relation to his alleged role in paying hush money to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Earlier this week, Trump announced he received a letter notifying him that he was the target of an investigation into the January 6 insurrection and attempted overturning of the 2020 presidential election in a post shared on his Truth Social account.