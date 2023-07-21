Vikings Rookie Jordan Addison Issues Statement After Incident

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison issued a statement after being issued a citation for speeding and reckless driving early Friday (July 20) morning.

“Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry," Addison said in a statement obtained by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Friday (July 21).

Addison, 21, was reported to be driving a Lamborghini Urus 140 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on Interstate 94 when he was pulled over just after 3:00 a.m. on Thursday (July 20).