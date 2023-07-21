Vikings Rookie Jordan Addison Issues Statement After Incident
By Jason Hall
July 22, 2023
Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison issued a statement after being issued a citation for speeding and reckless driving early Friday (July 20) morning.
“Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry," Addison said in a statement obtained by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Friday (July 21).
Addison, 21, was reported to be driving a Lamborghini Urus 140 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on Interstate 94 when he was pulled over just after 3:00 a.m. on Thursday (July 20).
#Vikings WR Jordan Addison is issuing a statement regarding yesterday's event:
"The trooper made a traffic stop on the Lamborghini and identified the driver as Jordan Addison, 21, of Frederick, Maryland," the citation states. "Addison was issued a citation by the Minnesota State Patrol for reckless driving.
"This remains an open investigation."
The Vikings confirmed the were " aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information," in a statement obtained and shared by Rapoport on Thursday.
Vikings: "We are aware of last night's traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information."
Addison was selected by the Vikings at No. 23 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 21-year-old spent his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, which included being selected as a consensus All-American and the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner in 2021, before transferring to USC in 2022.
Addison recorded a career best 100 receptions, 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns during his Biletnikoff season, as well as 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022. The Vikings are scheduled to begin training camp on Sunday (July 23).