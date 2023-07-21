WATCH: Elusive Goat Evades Man's Diving Attempt To Capture It

For the past week, authorities in Jefferson County, Alabama, have been trying to capture an escaped goat. The goat jumped out of a car on Monday (July 17) night and has been on the run ever since.

The police in Mountain Brook and Birmingham had a chance to catch the goat on Tuesday, but it managed to evade them.

"We've responded to multiple reports of 'Billy the Kid' in our community over the last few days. If the goat presents a public safety risk, please contact us at (205)802-2414 and select option 1," the Mountain Brook Police Department wrote on Facebook. "We are working with local resources to safely take this caprid culprit into custody and reunite him with his owner."

Since Tuesday, locals have been documenting its whereabouts and sharing the photos on social media. According to WBRC, the goat was briefly captured on Thursday, but it managed to escape again.

On Friday, a man saw the goat in his yard and tried to catch it. A video shared with the news station shows the shirtless man diving after the goat as it darts away and runs down the street.