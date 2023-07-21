Wisconsin Town Named One Of The Best Resort Towns In America

When life gets hectic, you may be looking for a way to escape to a spot far away from your struggles where you can breathe in the open air, take in a beautiful beach sunset or spend some time in nature. Fortunately there are plenty of places around the country that can be the perfect backdrop to your vacation from reality.

Culture Trip searched around the country for the best resort towns promising a fun and relaxing stay to unwind from your everyday life. In a list filled with idyllic destinations in places like Aspen, Palm Springs and Key West, one spot in Wisconsin managed to grab a spot among the best.

According to the list, Lake Geneva is one of the best resort towns you can visit, especially if you love spending time on the water or exploring nature trails. Learn more about the island at its website.

This is what the site had to say:

"A favored summer destination for Midwesterners, Lake Geneva has plenty to recommend it. Well-heeled Midwesterners have been building in Lake Geneva since the mid-19th century, so opulent historical architecture abounds. Water sports are the main attraction here, but those who prefer to stay dry can opt for horseback riding or hiking."

Check out the full list at theculturetrip.com to see more of the best resort towns in the country.