26-Year-Old Who Posed As High School Student Arrested On Sex Crime Charges

A 26-year-old who is accused of posing as a high school student was arrested on sex crime charges by authorities in Nebraska. The Lincoln Police Department launched an investigation after receiving a report that Zachary Scheich had enrolled in two different schools, claiming to be 17.

Authorities said that Scheich enrolled at Northwest High School during the first semester of the school year using the name Zak Hess. He then transferred to Southeast High School during the second semester. He attended a total of 54 days between both schools.

While investigating Scheich, authorities uncovered allegations that he had "multiple contacts with juvenile students," which led to his arrest.

"He attended school as a student, he attended classes. That was the initial investigation," Assistant Chief Brian Jackson said. "And as the investigation progressed, we learned of additional contacts he had with juvenile students."

Scheich is facing two felony counts of sexual assault using an electronic device and one felony count of sex trafficking of a minor.

Officials said they are looking for other possible victims.

"There may be potential victims of this scenario that we aren't aware of at this time," said Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman. "If there are those out there that have been victimized in some way or another, we need to know about it."