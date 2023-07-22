Drake & Central Cee Team Up For Incredible 'On The Radar Radio' Freestyle
By Tony M. Centeno
July 22, 2023
Drake and Central Cee joined forces on wax for their “On The Radar Radio” Freestyle.
On Friday, July 21, Power 105.1’s Gabe P dropped the newest installment of his “On The Radar Radio” freestyle series. The Canadian spitta stepped up first to deliver bars about $2 million-dollar deals and likening himself to historic figures like Julius Caesar and Jesus.
“We know some demon guys with jealous and evil eyes,” Drake raps. “You know that's how Jesus died/You know that's how Julius Caesar died/I bet they were decent guys, I swear they remind me of me sometimes.”
Central Cee follows up with a fire verse of his own. The duo have been down since Drizzy recruited Two CC’s for his NOCTA clothing line last year. At one point, Cee even shouts out Opium Group artists Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson.
“Come a long way, I was sellin' them opium on my lonely, but I'm not Ken Carson,” Cench spits.
Gabe P launched “On The Radar Radio” in 2018. Since its inception, the radio host has interviewed numerous artists and gave them the space to cook up memorable freestyles. Within the past few months alone, he’s taken the platform around the country to various cities including Atlanta, New Orleans, and Los Angeles for the BET Awards 2023.
Watch Drake and Central Cee’s new freestyle below.