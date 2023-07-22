Drake & Central Cee Team Up For Incredible 'On The Radar Radio' Freestyle

Central Cee follows up with a fire verse of his own. The duo have been down since Drizzy recruited Two CC’s for his NOCTA clothing line last year. At one point, Cee even shouts out Opium Group artists Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson.

“Come a long way, I was sellin' them opium on my lonely, but I'm not Ken Carson,” Cench spits.

Gabe P launched “On The Radar Radio” in 2018. Since its inception, the radio host has interviewed numerous artists and gave them the space to cook up memorable freestyles. Within the past few months alone, he’s taken the platform around the country to various cities including Atlanta, New Orleans, and Los Angeles for the BET Awards 2023.



Watch Drake and Central Cee’s new freestyle below.