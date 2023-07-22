Human Remains Found In Suitcase Left At Texas Ranch

Authorities in Texas are investigating after partial human remains were found in a suitcase left near a ranch in a rural part of Bexar County near San Antonio. The piece of luggage was discovered on Thursday (July 20) by people who were feeding animals at the home while the property owners were on vacation.

When officers arrived, they opened the suitcase and found human remains stuffed inside.

"There really wasn't a whole lot of effort to hide the body other than it was inside a suitcase," Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Salazar said that it would take some time to identify the victim and determine their cause of death.

"While the first inclination, of course, is to assume that it's a homicide scene, at this point, all we know is that we've got partial human remains out here, and we won't be able to determine cause of death, manner of death, or the identity of the victim for some time," Salazar said.

He said that the investigation remains ongoing, and they are working to search the property for additional clues.

"We're getting a search warrant to finish processing the scene, and at that point, we may know a little bit more. But at this point, it's just too early to tell if the person was killed here or if they were brought here in that piece of luggage and then dumped here," he said.