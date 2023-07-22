People Drinking Borax In Dangerous TikTok Trend Has Doctors Concerned

Health experts are warning people about a dangerous new trend that has been going viral on TikTok. After seeing posts promoting the health benefits of consuming small amounts of borax, TikTok user @chem.thug, whose bio says he's a Ph.D. candidate in synthetic organic chemistry, decided to look into the claims further.

In a video on TikTok, @chem.thug said a vast majority of the literature showed that borax, which is primarily used in cleaning products, can cause a variety of health problems, including kidney failure, reproductive harm, and development issues. He did note that some papers claimed that borax does have benefits but said those findings were inconclusive, at best.

He warned people against consuming borax, saying, "You are actively poisoning yourselves."

Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor, co-medical director at the National Capital Poison Center, agreed, telling In The Know by Yahoo, "There is no evidence that swallowing borax has any human health benefits."

"Borax is actually a poisonous compound and should never be eaten," she added. "When swallowed, borax causes nausea, vomiting, stomach irritation. Skin rashes can also occur. Chronic consumption of borax can lead to anemia and seizures. In severe cases, death can occur."