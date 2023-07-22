People Drinking Borax In Dangerous TikTok Trend Has Doctors Concerned

By Bill Galluccio

July 22, 2023

Carton of borax powder on white background, close-up
Photo: Archive Photos

Health experts are warning people about a dangerous new trend that has been going viral on TikTok. After seeing posts promoting the health benefits of consuming small amounts of borax, TikTok user @chem.thug, whose bio says he's a Ph.D. candidate in synthetic organic chemistry, decided to look into the claims further.

In a video on TikTok, @chem.thug said a vast majority of the literature showed that borax, which is primarily used in cleaning products, can cause a variety of health problems, including kidney failure, reproductive harm, and development issues. He did note that some papers claimed that borax does have benefits but said those findings were inconclusive, at best.

He warned people against consuming borax, saying, "You are actively poisoning yourselves."

Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor, co-medical director at the National Capital Poison Center, agreed, telling In The Know by Yahoo, "There is no evidence that swallowing borax has any human health benefits."

"Borax is actually a poisonous compound and should never be eaten," she added. "When swallowed, borax causes nausea, vomiting, stomach irritation. Skin rashes can also occur. Chronic consumption of borax can lead to anemia and seizures. In severe cases, death can occur."

@chem.thug

Reposting because the original video was taken down for allegedly “promoting dangerous acts”. 😒😒 #sideeye . . . . #borax #boraxtrain #scienceexplained #sciencefacts #chemistryteacher #fyp #boraxchallenge #themoreyouknow

♬ original sound - Chem Thug
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.