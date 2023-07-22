See The Most Shocking Moments From Day 1 Of Rolling Loud Miami 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
July 22, 2023
Sexyy Red made a grand entrance her fans will never forget. Lil Yachty shocked the masses with a special guest, and Kodak Black performed a new controversial verse for the first time. These are just some of the wildest moments from the first night of Rolling Loud Miami 2023.
On Friday night, July 21, the largest Hip-Hop music festival in the country kicked off with a slew of incredible performances that will live on in their fans' minds forever. With four stages to choose from, festival-goers had plenty of opportunities to see some of their favorite rappers in action.
As usual, there were plenty of memorable moments that occurred on stage. Several major artists like Central Cee, Fridayy and Anuel AA got to perform their new music in Miami for the first time. Other seasoned acts, like Toosii and Lil Yachty for example, fed their fans hit after hit from start to finish. Check out more rare moment that went down on night one.
Ice Spice
Ice Spice is no stranger to the festival at this point in her career. She made her debut during Rolling Loud New York last year, but she's dropped a lot of new music since then. She hit the GoPuff stage in Miami and delivered all her biggest hits from "Munch" to "Princess Diana." She also celebrated the release of Like...? (Deluxe) by performing her new single "Deli" live for the first time. Based on the crowd's roars throughout her set, it's safe to say she killed it.
Toosii
Toosii had the entire turnt up throughout his set at the Sprite Stage. He performed a few fan favorites like "Love Cycle" before he decided to get even closer to his fans. As he performed "Euphoria," the New York native hopped off stage and walked up to the barricades to personally greet his fans on each side of the audience. At one point, his security assisted him as he stood on top of the barricades and spoke directly with fans. Towards the end of his set, Toosii selected a lucky fan from the crowd to come up on stage with him as he performed everyone's "Favorite Song."
Finesse2tymes
Finesse2tymes drew out a major crowd to the Culture Kings stage. During his set, the Memphis rapper brought his son Lil King who also got on the mic with his dad as he's done in the past. The 10-year-old shouted the lyrics to "Snap," his dad's collaboration with Sett, into the mic and the crowd went wild. His performance made Lil King the youngest performer to ever hit the stage at Rolling Loud.
Lil Yachty
Lil Yachty decided to ditch the live band he's been rolling with lately for his latest Rolling Loud set. Lil Boat hit the Sprite Stage and performed a slew of his greatest hits from "Poland" to "I Spy." Towards the end of his performance, Yachty surprised the crowd when he brought out Kai Cenat. The YouTube streamer-turned-rapper performed his debut single "Bustdown Rollie Avalanche" while Yachty rocked out with him.
Sexyy Red
Sexyy Red had the most memorable entrance of the day at the Sprite Stage. The "Pound Town" rapper made her Rolling Loud debut by walking out with two men wearing ski masks who were on all fours like dogs in chained leashes. The move was similar to her viral moment with NLE Choppa and Sukihana from the "Slut Me Out (Remix)" video.
Kodak Black
Kodak Black has become a staple at Rolling Loud. 'Yak hit the GoPuff and busted out his classics like "No Flockin'." However, he also spent some time on stage ranting about a couple of subjects. Although he didn't call anyone out by name, the Pompano Beach native did address the haters who recently criticized him about his new collaboration with 6ix9ine called "Shaka Laka" featuring Yailin la Mas Viral. He also performed his verse on the song live for the first time. What's crazy about the moment is that 'Yak opens his verse with a shot at Anuel AA, who's Yailin's ex and made his historic debut at the festival right before the Florida rapper's set. There's no confirmation on whether Anuel was around when Kodak performed the song.