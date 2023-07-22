See The Most Shocking Moments From Day 1 Of Rolling Loud Miami 2023

Kodak Black has become a staple at Rolling Loud. 'Yak hit the GoPuff and busted out his classics like "No Flockin'." However, he also spent some time on stage ranting about a couple of subjects. Although he didn't call anyone out by name, the Pompano Beach native did address the haters who recently criticized him about his new collaboration with 6ix9ine called "Shaka Laka" featuring Yailin la Mas Viral. He also performed his verse on the song live for the first time. What's crazy about the moment is that 'Yak opens his verse with a shot at Anuel AA, who's Yailin's ex and made his historic debut at the festival right before the Florida rapper's set. There's no confirmation on whether Anuel was around when Kodak performed the song.