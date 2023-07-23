Bodycam Footage Shows Officer's Admission In Death Of Grad Student

By Jason Hall

July 23, 2023

Photo: GoFundMe

Body camera footage shows a Seattle police officer speeding without his siren and later admitting his mistake after striking and killing graduate student Jaahnavi Kandula earlier this year, Publicola.com initially reported.

The footage shows Officer Kevin Dave accelerating to 74 MPH in an area limited to 25 MPH during a "high priority call" for a drug overdose and failing to turn on his siren consistently, instead chirping it at times, as he approached the area where Kandula was struck and killed in a crosswalk at 8:00 p.m. on January 23. FOX 13 Seattle obtained the body camera footage, but excluded the exact moment of the fatal crash.

Dave attempted to perform CPR on Kandula before several first responders arrived at the scene.

“I f****d up,” Dave admits in the body camera footage to another officer.

“Lights were on. I was chirping the sirens…she was in the crosswalk," he said. "She saw me, she started running through the crosswalk. Slammed on my breaks. Started staying back where she should before crossing."

Other body camera footage shows Dave going over the incident.

“I can have a hundred minutes," Dave said. "I could have…there’s nothing for me to do right now, but sit. And that is the f–king worst thing that…you just have to sit here. So many questions that are unanswered, so many questions.”

Officials with the King County Prosecutors Office are using the footage as part of their ongoing investigation and a decision on whether charges will be filed is expected to come by early August. A GoFundMe page launched to help Kandula's family raised a total of $161,466.

