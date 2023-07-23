Bodycam Footage Shows Officer's Admission In Death Of Grad Student

Dave attempted to perform CPR on Kandula before several first responders arrived at the scene.

“I f****d up,” Dave admits in the body camera footage to another officer.

“Lights were on. I was chirping the sirens…she was in the crosswalk," he said. "She saw me, she started running through the crosswalk. Slammed on my breaks. Started staying back where she should before crossing."

Other body camera footage shows Dave going over the incident.

“I can have a hundred minutes," Dave said. "I could have…there’s nothing for me to do right now, but sit. And that is the f–king worst thing that…you just have to sit here. So many questions that are unanswered, so many questions.”

Officials with the King County Prosecutors Office are using the footage as part of their ongoing investigation and a decision on whether charges will be filed is expected to come by early August. A GoFundMe page launched to help Kandula's family raised a total of $161,466.