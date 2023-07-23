Coi Leray, GloRilla & More Ladies Takeover Day 2 Of Rolling Loud Miami 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
July 23, 2023
There were plenty of stand-out acts on Day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami. While artists like 21 Savage, Chief Keef, Curren$y and JELEEL! drew thousands of fans to their sets, the women on the lineup came through to make history.
On Saturday, July 22, some of the most well-known women in the rap game pulled up to Rolling Loud Miami to make an impact at their respective stages. The day began with sets from Skodi at the Demesmin & Dover Stage and Quality Control's Gloss Up who made her Rolling Loud Miami debut at the Sprite Stage. Gloss and her band of dancers performed her bangers like "BestFrenn."
After she wrapped up, Gloss trekked to the GoPuff stage to watch her bestie GloRilla's set. GloRilla made her debut at Rolling Loud Miami last year as a special guest at Moneybagg Yo's set. This year, Big Glo had her own solo performance where she delivered all her hits from "Tomorrow" to "FNF (Let's Go)." Throughout her set, she also proved how much she's grown as an artist within the past year. She listened to her fans' criticism about her dance moves and busted out plenty more new ones during her performance.
The GoPuff stage was the hot spot for most of the girls. Prior to GloRilla's set, Lola Brooke and her dancers invaded the main stage for her first-ever solo performance at Rolling Loud Miami. She came through swinging with hits like "Here I Come" and a special acapella of "Don't Play With It." Brooke previously made her debut at the festival in New York last year and recently performed at Rolling Loud Portugal.
Meanwhile, Coi Leray flaunted her new look back at the Sprite Stage. She delivered several of her biggest songs including "Players" and new heat off her latest album Coi including "Get Loud." Midway through her set, the New Jersey native brought out Lola Brooke to perform their collaboration "No Angels." After her set, she got plenty of praise from her fans including her father Benzino, who saw his daughter perform live at Rolling Loud for the first time.
"This is the first time he's ever seen me perform," Coi Leray said backstage with her dad by her side. "It means that I'm carrying this Hip-Hop s**t, this legacy s**t."
😍 @coi_leray smashing #RollingLoud doing one of my faves from the #Coi album. She brought out @lolabrooke718! They killed it. SOO LIT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wyZ0dJ51h2— Yasmany Lopez (@itsyasmany) July 23, 2023
As the night came down, the City Girls had everyone flocking to the GoPuff stage. The seasoned Rolling Loud performers blessed the fans with their hits like "Take Yo Man" and "Rodeo" from their City On Lock album. During their performance of the latter track, Yung Miami and JT had the crowd mesmerized by their seductive moves. They also performed their new song with Diddy and Fabolous "Act Bad" for the first time at the festival.
The final woman of the night was DeJ Loaf over at the Culture Kings stage. She opened up with her track "Pop Out" and performed other bangers from her catalog. In the middle of her set, she invited a group of fans on stage with her to wild out as she belted out "Running Thru My Mind." She closed out with her fan favorite "Try Me."