Coi Leray, GloRilla & More Ladies Takeover Day 2 Of Rolling Loud Miami 2023

After she wrapped up, Gloss trekked to the GoPuff stage to watch her bestie GloRilla's set. GloRilla made her debut at Rolling Loud Miami last year as a special guest at Moneybagg Yo's set. This year, Big Glo had her own solo performance where she delivered all her hits from "Tomorrow" to "FNF (Let's Go)." Throughout her set, she also proved how much she's grown as an artist within the past year. She listened to her fans' criticism about her dance moves and busted out plenty more new ones during her performance.



The GoPuff stage was the hot spot for most of the girls. Prior to GloRilla's set, Lola Brooke and her dancers invaded the main stage for her first-ever solo performance at Rolling Loud Miami. She came through swinging with hits like "Here I Come" and a special acapella of "Don't Play With It." Brooke previously made her debut at the festival in New York last year and recently performed at Rolling Loud Portugal.

