Judge Declares A Mistrial In YNW Melly's Double Murder Trial

When the trial began last month, prosecutors declared their intention to prove that Melly fatally shot his two friends while inside a vehicle and recruited his friend Cortlen "YNW Bortlen" Henry to help him make it look like a drive-by shooting. The state started off by providing video footage of Henry driving the victims to a hospital on the night of the shooting as well as surveillance video of the studio they all were at right before the murders occurred.



Following more evidence and witness testimony, prosecutors argued that Melly called fellow rapper Fredo Bang and asked him to pick him up from near the crime scene and take him back to Bang's house. Witnesses testified that they saw Melly crying at Bang's home while wearing different clothes.



The state also presented damning text messages including a series of intense messages from the victim Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams to Melly that appeared to establish a motive. They also presented one text from Melly himself that said "I did that shh." Meanwhile, the defense did well to identify the reasonable doubt that surrounded Melly's case.



The state and defense will meet next week to discuss the next steps in the case.

