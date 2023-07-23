'Sexual Predator' Removed GPS Monitor 1 Day After Prison Release: Police

By Jason Hall

July 23, 2023

Photo: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

A convicted "sexual predator" was rearrested after he removed his ankle monitor and overdosed one day after he was released from a nearly decade long prison sentence, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said via FOX 35 Orlando.

Albert Lee Gardner, 29, was charged with violating his probation and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Gardner was released from prison on July 7 after serving a more than nine-year sentence for lewd and lascivious battery with a victim 12-15 years old. A probation officer called authorities after noticing Gardner's GPS tracker was pinned to the location of a 7-Eleven in Brooksville, Florida, for an unusual amount of time and responding deputies located the device inside a trash can at the convenience store.

Gardner was ordered to serve five and a half years of supervised release following the conclusion of his prison sentence, FOX 35 Orlando reported. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office then received a call about an overdose at an apartment where the found Gardner who had taken what his sister said was an "unknown narcotic" before deputies used Narcan to revive him.

Gardner was taken to a nearby hospital, where he denied having taken any drugs and instead claimed to have suffered a "grandmother seizure" before booked without bond upon being cleared by the facility. The 29-year-old is scheduled to make a court appearance on August 10, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

