Accused Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Had Soundproof Room In His Home: Report

Rex Heuermann, the man accused of killing at least three women and dumping their bodies along a beach on Long Island, had a soundproof room in his home, according to a report from the New York Post. Investigators believed he killed at least one woman inside the room.

"It's not just a hidden room — it's a serious vault," one of Heuermann's former co-workers told The Post. "It had a huge, heavy-duty safe door. He went and poured new concrete walls, massive amount of concrete to encase this room."

"It was maybe two or three feet thick."

Investigators have been searching Heurmann's home since his arrest. So far, officials have recovered around 200 firearms, a portrait of a woman with a bruised face, and a large doll in a glass case. Detectives were also seen removing a filing cabinet, a desktop computer, and various other household items.

The police have also called in cadaver dogs to search the property and brought in a backhoe and dump truck for what officials called a "major excavation."

Heuermann has been charged in the deaths of three women, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello. He is also suspected of killing a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

All four bodies were found along a quarter-mile stretch of a remote section of Gilgo Beach on Long Island. Seven other bodies were also found dumped in the area, but they have not been linked to Heuermann.