Backpacker's Body Found Days After Going Missing At Olympic National Park

Officials have recovered the body of a female backpacker who went missing in Olympic National Park, according to KOMO. Lisa Markli, of Port Angeles, ventured alone on the Bailey Range, a remote, off-trail route, but was reported overdue on July 20.

The national park then deployed air and ground search crews and also got assistance from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and Mount Rainier's A-STAR helicopter. Personnel couldn't find her body on the first day, and more ground teams from multiple agencies were dispatched along Markli's intended path on July 21.

After failing to locate her body on the second day, search efforts continued on July 22. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter discovered a body below Steven Peak at 12:55 p.m., according to officials. The ground team confirmed the body was Markli, extracted it and transported the remains to Fairchild International Airport in Port Angeles.

Officials haven't released how Markli perished or what led up to her death. No word on if foul play was involved, or if it was an accident.

Other tragic deaths have taken place at national parks and protected areas across the country. Earlier this month, a woman fell 500 feet to her death while free-colo climbing in Rocky Mountain National Park. A man recently jumped off a 50-foot cliff above a lake and died.