Cher Launches Her Own Gelato Brand: 'Yep, This Is Real'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 24, 2023
Cher surprised fans this week by announcing an unexpected new business venture. On Sunday, July 23rd, the iconic pop star revealed that she'll soon be launching her very own gelato dubbed, "Cherlato." In a video uploaded to her Instagram account, her hit 1998 song "Believe" plays as she shows off the Cherlato truck, which features photos of Cher eating gelato in a cone.
"Yep, This Is Real…. I’m Launching My Gelato….Watch Out LA‼️" she wrote in the caption. "All Started 5 Years Ago And Now It’s Finally HAPPENING 💃 More To Come…." Fans reacted to the news with nothing but love and support, and some pretty clever jokes. "Serving us looks for decade and now she’s serving us gelato 😫" quipped one fan. Another joked, "Do You Believe In Ice Cream After Lunch."
Earlier this year, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer revealed that she has big plans for the rest of 2023. While talking with fans on Twitter in January, the "Believe" singer said she's "been gone too long" from singing and revealed her upcoming plans to get back out there.
She also revealed that she would soon start dancing with Sumayah McRae, a longtime dancer of Cher's, according to her Joffrey Ballet School bio. Cher's last residency started in 2017 but was cut short due to the pandemic in 2020. She also revealed that she's "work'n" on a new album, which would mark her 27th studio album.