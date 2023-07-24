Cher Launches Her Own Gelato Brand: 'Yep, This Is Real'

Cher surprised fans this week by announcing an unexpected new business venture. On Sunday, July 23rd, the iconic pop star revealed that she'll soon be launching her very own gelato dubbed, "Cherlato." In a video uploaded to her Instagram account, her hit 1998 song "Believe" plays as she shows off the Cherlato truck, which features photos of Cher eating gelato in a cone.

"Yep, This Is Real…. I’m Launching My Gelato….Watch Out LA‼️" she wrote in the caption. "All Started 5 Years Ago And Now It’s Finally HAPPENING 💃 More To Come…." Fans reacted to the news with nothing but love and support, and some pretty clever jokes. "Serving us looks for decade and now she’s serving us gelato 😫" quipped one fan. Another joked, "Do You Believe In Ice Cream After Lunch."