'Full House' Stars Reunite For Rewatch Podcast 'How Rude, Tanneritos!'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 24, 2023
Fans of the beloved sitcom Full House are in for a sweet treat! Two stars of the show Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) are teaming up for a new rewatch podcast with iHeartPodcasts called How Rude, Tanneritos!
Jodie and Andrea will take a trip down memory lane as they rewatch the original Full House TV series from beginning to end – all 192 episodes starting from Season 1 and all the way through Season 8. Fans of Full House will get to relive the heartwarming adventures of the Tanner family as they navigate life, love, and laughter with Jodie and Andrea when the premiere episode debuts tomorrow, Tuesday, July 25th.
The iconic sitcom initially ran from 1987 to 1995, with eight seasons and 192 episodes. Jodie and Andrea starred alongside the late Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Lori Loughlin. The show's premise reads as follows: "After the death of his wife Pam, sports anchor Danny Tanner [Saget] recruits his brother-in-law (Pam's younger brother) Jesse [Stamos], a rock musician, and his best friend since childhood, Joey [Coulier], who works as a stand-up comedian, to help raise his three young daughters in San Francisco—DJ [Cameron], Stephanie [Sweetin] and Michelle [the Olsen twins]." All 8 seasons of the original Full House are currently streaming on Hulu Plus and are available for rent or purchase on Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.
