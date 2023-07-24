Here's The Best Snack In Colorado

Sometimes you need something to curb your hunger until the next meal. Luckily, there are all kinds of snacks to ease those pangs, from chips and cookies to soda and crackers. Many Americans will eat a bunch of snacks as their meal -- if they're that delicious.

If you want to nibble on something while traveling, Food & Wine revealed the best snack in every state. Writers say, "Narrowing down the choices was a tough job, made easier by one stipulation — in order to be considered, the food in question needed to be able to ship without a lot of effort. (In other words, probably no dry ice)."

According to them, Colorado's most iconic snack is edibles! Here's why this emerging food was chosen:

"Long before any of us could have imagined a New York where folding tables stacked with hand-rolled joints were suddenly the norm on street corners all over the city, Colorado was living the legal marijuana dream. Consequently they're one of the best places in the country for edibles, with companies like Cheeba Chews churning out top-flight chews and taffy. Whether you're in for the whole enchilada or prefer to stick to CBD-only, they've got you covered; the latter are now sold nationwide."

Check out the full list on foodandwine.com.