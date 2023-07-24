Here's The Best Snack In Florida

Sometimes you need something to curb your hunger until the next meal. Luckily, there are all kinds of snacks to ease those pangs, from chips and cookies to soda and crackers. Many Americans will eat a bunch of snacks as their meal -- if they're that delicious.

If you want to nibble on something while traveling, Food & Wine revealed the best snack in every state. Writers say, "Narrowing down the choices was a tough job, made easier by one stipulation — in order to be considered, the food in question needed to be able to ship without a lot of effort. (In other words, probably no dry ice)."

According to them, Florida's most iconic snack is orange juice! Here's why this beloved beverage was chosen:

"Imagine it's winter, and suppose you're lucky enough to be in a car and headed as far south into the Sunshine State as is possible. One of the great pleasures of this particular American road trip is a stop at the first farm stand you encounter, where the farm just happens to be a citrus grove. Step out into the light, grab a glass of fresh-squeezed orange juice, feel the C rush and your body coming back from hibernation. The frozen north seems so much further than a day's drive away."

