Here's The Best Snack In Washington

Sometimes you need something to curb your hunger until the next meal. Luckily, there are all kinds of snacks to ease those pangs, from chips and cookies to soda and crackers. Many Americans will eat a bunch of snacks as their meal -- if they're that delicious.

If you want to nibble on something while traveling, Food & Wine revealed the best snack in every state. Writers say, "Narrowing down the choices was a tough job, made easier by one stipulation — in order to be considered, the food in question needed to be able to ship without a lot of effort. (In other words, probably no dry ice)."

According to them, Washington's most iconic snack is smoked oysters! Here's why this popular seafood was chosen:

"A shellfish picnic by the magically temperate Pacific Northwest coastline — ideally, when it's murderously hot everywhere else in the country — is one of those must-have experiences most people never get around to. First of all, it's far away, and during a normal summer, it can be extremely expensive to get here. So put a pin in that dream for now, stock up on saltines and hot sauce, and order yourself a few tins of Washington smoked oysters, made with tasty bivalves plucked from the briny deep. The top local brand, Ekone, sells on Amazon."

Check out the full list on foodandwine.com.