Historic Colorado Restaurant Named One Of America's 15 Best Diners

Diners have a long, rich history in American culture. Emerging as the premier hangout place decades ago, many diners today are still going strong and still attracting customers. Whether it's the affordable prices, nostalgic decor, or classic comfort food, there's something for everyone at these eateries.

If you're a fan of these restaurants, Mashed revealed the 15 best diners in America. Most of the diners featured have been around for nearly a century, while others continue to carve out a legacy in their local community.

A popular diner in Colorado was featured on the list, and that honor goes to Silver Grill Cafe! Here's why historic eatery was picked:

"The oldest restaurant in northern Colorado, Silver Grill Cafe, has been in business since 1933. As a Fort Collins staple, Silver Grill often has weekend lines of hungry Coloradans stretching around the block. The establishment is known for massive, freshly-made cinnamon rolls. The restaurant estimates it makes 10,000 of them each month. Not able to handle the demand, Russ Hamilton, a retired German hand-baker, was hired to teach the previous owner, John Alnofo, how to efficiently and perfectly craft many cinnamon rolls. You might have to be patient while being taunted by the aroma of just-out-of-the-oven rolls, but at least the servers will bring you fresh coffee while you wait!"