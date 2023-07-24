Historic Restaurant Named Colorado's Best Drive-In

While many people are acquainted with drive-thrus, there's another convenient pickup method that's often overlooked: drive-ins. These restaurants tend to be more local restaurants and hangouts, but many of them have a charm you won't find anywhere else. On top of that, the food and offerings are often classic comforts, from burgers and milkshakes to loads of fries.

If you want to swing by a drive-in during your trip, Mashed revealed the best drive-in restaurant in every state. The website states, "These restaurants have proven time and time again to be successful for reasons of convenience."

Vicco's Charcoalburger Drive-In was named the best drive-in restaurant in Colorado! Here's why writers chose this retro spot:

"Glenwood Springs, Colorado has been the home base of Vicco's Charcoalburger Drive-In since 1953, where burger reigns in a variety of ways. Whether you crave a classic Angus beef patty, a healthier chicken or turkey burger alternative, or the earthier taste of a buffalo or elk burger, all Vicco's options are served fresh. Yelp reviews also note the great taste of the restaurant's sides, including onion rings and crinkle-cut fries, adding that this place is a great option nearby notable places in Glenwood, including Adventure Park and South Canyon."