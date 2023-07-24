Iconic Washington Restaurant Named One Of America's 15 Best Diners

Diners have a long, rich history in American culture. Emerging as the premier hangout place decades ago, many diners today are still going strong and still attracting customers. Whether it's the affordable prices, nostalgic decor, or classic comfort food, there's something for everyone at these eateries.

If you're a fan of these restaurants, Mashed revealed the 15 best diners in America. Most of the diners featured have been around for nearly a century, while others continue to carve out a legacy in their local community.

A popular diner in Washington state was featured on the list, and that honor goes to Twede's Cafe! Here's why historic eatery was picked:

"Twede's Cafe is where you go for a slice of cherry pie and a fine cup of coffee. Operating since 1940, it has seen numerous iterations — Mar-T, Thompson's Diner, Railroad Diner, and Marty's Railroad Café — but none as crucial as the Double R Diner. Director David Lynch chose Twede's as the setting for the Double R Diner, a prominent location in his cult classic series 'Twin Peaks.' The success of the eerie and campy murder mystery prompted the site to become a place for Peak Geeks to visit."