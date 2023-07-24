IRS Ending Most Unannounced Visits To Taxpayers' Homes

The Internal Revenue Service will no longer send agents to taxpayers' homes without prior notice. For the past few decades, the IRS has dispatched agents to people's homes and businesses in an effort to collect unpaid taxes and inquire about unfiled returns.

Going forward, the IRS will send taxpayers a letter in the mail asking them to set up an appointment with an agent to address their unpaid taxes.

"We are taking a fresh look at how the IRS operates to better serve taxpayers and the nation, and making this change is a common-sense step," IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement. "Changing this long-standing procedure will increase confidence in our tax administration work and improve overall safety for taxpayers and IRS employees."

In addition to making the jobs of IRS agents safer, the agency hopes the new change will reduce the number of scammers who go door-to-door posing as tax collectors.

"These visits created extra anxiety for taxpayers already wary of potential scam artists," Werfel said. "At the same time, the uncertainty around what IRS employees faced when visiting these homes created stress for them as well. This is the right thing to do and the right time to end it."