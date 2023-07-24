Jazmine Sullivan Reveals Her Mother Pam Has Passed Away

A month after Jazmine's touching post, Ms. Pam made her own emotional tribute to her daughter.



“Today i call you WISE because you came up with a plan to stand on Gods Word and pray us thru… Today i call you MY HERO because if not for God using your determination, your faith and your love, I probably would not be here today," she wrote. "I am so grateful that God used something so horrible as cancer to make us see how much we really love one another. I want the world to know how proud of you I am and how very much I love you.”



iHeartRadio extends our condolences to Jazmine Sullivan and her family. May Pam rest in peace.