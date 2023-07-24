Jazmine Sullivan Reveals Her Mother Pam Has Passed Away
By Tony M. Centeno
July 24, 2023
Jazmine Sullivan and her family are in mourning after her mom died.
On Monday, July 24, the R&B singer took to Instagram to announce her momager, Pam Joi Sullivan, passed away over the weekend. Mrs. Sullivan took her last breath on Saturday, July 22. Sullivan didn't confirm any details about how her mom had passed. She didn't have a lot of words to tell her fans about her mother. However, she did expressed how grateful she was to be her daughter.
"I don’t have the words yet mommy," Sullivan wrote under a childhood photo of her mom. "So for now I’ll say thank you thank you thank you. Rest now butterfly 🦋"
There's no official confirmation on how Mrs. Sullivan passed, but we do know she had been fighting a tough battle before her death. Back in October 2019, Pam was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer.
“Our days were no longer filled w convos of u telling me to hurry up and finish my project, but of chemo treatments and hospital visits. S**t got real, fast,” Sullivan wrote in an Instagram post in 2020. “But if being your daughter has taught me one thing it is how to work w something ugly, painful even, and make it a work of art. So that’s what We’ve been doing since October. Trying to make beauty of this ugliness.”
A month after Jazmine's touching post, Ms. Pam made her own emotional tribute to her daughter.
“Today i call you WISE because you came up with a plan to stand on Gods Word and pray us thru… Today i call you MY HERO because if not for God using your determination, your faith and your love, I probably would not be here today," she wrote. "I am so grateful that God used something so horrible as cancer to make us see how much we really love one another. I want the world to know how proud of you I am and how very much I love you.”
iHeartRadio extends our condolences to Jazmine Sullivan and her family. May Pam rest in peace.