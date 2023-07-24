Longtime Restaurant Named Washington's Best Drive-In

While many people are acquainted with drive-thrus, there's another convenient pickup method that's often overlooked: drive-ins. These restaurants tend to be more local restaurants and hangouts, but many of them have a charm you won't find anywhere else. On top of that, the food and offerings are often classic comforts, from burgers and milkshakes to loads of fries.

If you want to swing by a drive-in during your trip, Mashed revealed the best drive-in restaurant in every state. The website states, "These restaurants have proven time and time again to be successful for reasons of convenience."

Frugal's was named the best drive-in restaurant in Washington! Here's why writers chose this long-running chain:

"Frugal's offers some of the best burgers and sandwiches in the Pacific Northwest. Its overall mission as a leading brand is to provide quality products at good prices, with the goal to provide the best overall consumer experience. All the while enriching the surrounding communities. With multiple locations proving to be successful, Frugal's has definitely surpassed the self-imposed bar, and continues to impress customers. One review notes that upon arriving at Frugal's, they 'found a lengthy line which is a good sign that folks are willing to wait.' The restaurant continues to work toward innovation by branching out with a food truck."