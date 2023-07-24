Man Dies After Jumping Off 50-Foot Cliff Above Lake Powell

An Ohio man died after diving off a cliff in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area last Thursday (July 20). The National Park Service said that the man, identified as 36-year-old Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender, lept off a cliff above Lake Powell but never resurfaced.

Witnesses said he was about 50 feet above the water when he jumped.

Multiple agencies responded to the call for help and began searching the area for Ehrnschwender. After their initial search failed, the Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team was called to assist. Using sonar, the divers found his body on Friday in about 30 feet of water.

"The National Park Service and Kane County Sheriff's Office express our condolences to the victim's family and friends. Also, appreciation to the Department of Public Safety Dive Team and Utah Department of Natural Resources for their quick response and assistance with this difficult operation," the National Park Service said in a statement.

Officials reminded visitors to the park that jumping into the water from any rock cliffs, ledges, or man-made structures that are 15 feet or more above the surface of the water is prohibited.