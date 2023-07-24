Michigan Man Receives Online Message, Wins Huge Lottery Prize

By Logan DeLoye

July 24, 2023

Retro Styled Man Celebrates in Falling Money
Photo: E+

One lucky Oakland County resident is a millionaire after playing Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 Double Play game earlier this month. According to Michigan Lottery Connect, the man, who chose to remain anonymous to the public, received a message online saying that someone had recently won a top prize for the game with a ticket purchased in Oakland County.

"I saw a message online that someone had won the Lotto 47 Double Play and recognized the location, but I didn't think there was any way I was the winner. As soon as I checked my ticket, my mind was racing and thinking about how I could use the money for my family."

The fortunate, selfless individual had one thing on his mind when he realized that he won the prize: his loved ones.

"Winning is life changing and means financial security for my family." The winning ticket, that cost the man only $1, was purchased at the Carnival Market located at 1101 East Walton Boulevard in Pontiac with winning numbers "20-25-26-27-36-44." The winner headed to state lottery headquarters to accept his prize and decided to take the money as a lump sum payment of $1 million rather than $1.5 million broken up into payments overtime.

