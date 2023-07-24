Popular Beach Named Florida's Best Family Travel Destination

There's nothing like spending quality time with family like a nice, relaxing vacation. These trips can manifest as resort stays, all-day visits to theme parks, or outdoor excursions. If there are children coming along, it also helps to make sure there are accommodating amenities and engaging activities at these destinations.

If you're planning a family vacation, Reader's Digest has the list for you. Writers rounded up the best family travel destination in every state. The website says, “From Disneyland to Yellowstone to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, here are the best tourist attractions for families in each state.”

Siesta Key was named Florida's top vacation destination for families! Here's why it was chosen:

"Sure, there’s plenty of theme parks to take the kids to in the Sunshine State. But if you’ve ever been to Florida before, you know that one thing it has over every other state is its uniquely beautiful white sand beaches. Siesta Beach, named best beach in the U.S. by TripAdvisor in 2015, is definitely no secret—you’ll have to fight crowds to plant your beach blanket somewhere nice—but it’s worth it. Have lunch in the nearby Village district, then walk to the beach in the evening for a spectacular sunset walk."