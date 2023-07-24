Popular Art Museum Named Washington's Best Family Travel Destination

There's nothing like spending quality time with family like a nice, relaxing vacation. These trips can manifest as resort stays, all-day visits to theme parks, or outdoor excursions. If there are children coming along, it also helps to make sure there are accommodating amenities and engaging activities at these destinations.

If you're planning a family vacation, Reader's Digest has the list for you. Writers rounded up the best family travel destination in every state. The website says, “From Disneyland to Yellowstone to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, here are the best tourist attractions for families in each state.”

Chihuly Garden and Glass was named Washington's top vacation destination for families! Here's why it was chosen:

"Right next to the famous Seattle Space Needle you’ll find the beautiful Chihuly Garden and Glass. Take a walk through to see dozens of amazing glass works by the legendary Dale Chihuly, then get a closer look at the process at a live glassblowing demonstration. You won’t soon forget this unique artistic experience!"