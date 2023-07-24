Popular Washington City Named The Best Small City To Live In America

The big city isn't for everyone. Some people can't tolerate the heavy commutes, higher cost of living, and other issues that come with those types of locations. Luckily, these high-profile destinations are surrounded by smaller cities, which may have just as many amenities and a more affordable cost of living.

If you're looking for a more intimate place to live, SmartAsset revealed America's "most livable" small cities for 2023. Researchers "analyzed data for 275 small cities. We compared these cities across various metrics related to dining and entertainment, healthcare, employment and poverty, and average commute times.”

A popular Washington city was crowned No. 1: Redmond! Located in King County and very close to Seattle, Niche has deemed this bustling city one of the best places to live in the state. Analysts also explained why this bustling city came out on top:

"Redmond, home to approximately 76,000 people, ranks as the most livable small city in America. Only 1.93% of residents don’t have health insurance, which gives Redmond the 10th-lowest uninsured rate across our study. This Seattle suburb also ranks 24th for bars. Meanwhile, housing costs are 17.77% of the median household income – lower than almost 90% of cities evaluated."

Sammamish, another town in the Seattle metro area, was close behind at No. 2. Kirkland came in the No. 7 spot. Pasco ranked among the least livable cities, ranking No. 266 out of 275.

Here are the Top 10 most livable small cities in America:

Redmond, Washington Sammamish, Washington Novi, Michigan Newtown, Massachusetts Arlington Heights, Illinois Palo Alto, California Kirkland, Washington Farmington Hills, Michigan Maple Grove, Minnesota Queen Creek, Arizona / Troy, Michigan (tie)

Check out the full study on smartasset.com.