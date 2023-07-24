Quavo Among Several People Who Were On A Yacht During Alleged Armed Robbery

Police intercepted the yacht around 10 p.m. on Sunday night. The owner of the boat claimed that he was paid thousands of dollars to take the group of 13 to 17 people out on the water. However, when it was time to take the boat back to the dock, one of the men who was with the group pointed a gun at the captain and demanded the money back. The man allegedly took the captain's wallet and phone before he threatened another crew member. One of the crew members were able to text for assistance.



“People are just raising their hands up, so we were kind of wondering what’s going on,” said one witness who saw police take command of the boat. “We didn’t think it was anything big until, like, there’s cop cars coming from the other side as well, so it was kind of like an ambush from both sides, and that’s when we got rushed out, we saw police holding guns, rushing in. It’s a crazy scene, I’m not going to lie."



Police are still investigating the incident. Although they were held for a bit, Quavo and his crew were eventually released from custody without any charges. Due to conflicting statements from the crew, no one else has been arrested yet.